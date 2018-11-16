Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) will announce $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Summit Midstream Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.13. Summit Midstream Partners also posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Summit Midstream Partners.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.39. Summit Midstream Partners had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $127.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.72 million.

SMLP has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Summit Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Citigroup set a $17.00 price objective on Summit Midstream Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Summit Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Summit Midstream Partners from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Shares of Summit Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $13.86. The stock had a trading volume of 385,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,689. Summit Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 6th. Summit Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.24%.

In other Summit Midstream Partners news, insider Brad N. Graves sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $74,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,579. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 10,400 shares of company stock valued at $160,250 in the last three months.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. 44.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

