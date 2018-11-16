SunTrust Banks Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Davita Inc (DVA)

Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Davita in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 12th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the company will earn $5.11 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.50.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DVA. Raymond James lowered shares of Davita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Davita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Davita from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Davita from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Shares of Davita stock opened at $64.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Davita has a twelve month low of $54.21 and a twelve month high of $80.71. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.33). Davita had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Davita’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVA. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Davita during the 1st quarter valued at about $409,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Davita by 37.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Davita by 11.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Davita in the second quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Davita by 13.6% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 45,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

