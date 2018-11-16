SunTrust Banks Comments on Summit Materials Inc’s Q4 2019 Earnings (SUM)

Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Summit Materials in a research note issued on Monday, November 12th. SunTrust Banks analyst R. Seth now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Summit Materials’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Summit Materials from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “$25.50” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $18.00 price target on Summit Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Stephens set a $21.00 target price on Summit Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. DA Davidson set a $28.00 target price on Summit Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Summit Materials from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.70.

NYSE:SUM opened at $14.35 on Thursday. Summit Materials has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $34.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.21). Summit Materials had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CFO Brian James Harris bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $70,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,886.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUM. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 55.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the third quarter valued at $168,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 626.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the third quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the second quarter valued at $312,000.

Summit Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products. Its products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products. The company also provides paving and related services to private and public infrastructure sectors.

