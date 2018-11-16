Sunvest Minerals (SSS) Trading 28.6% Higher

Shares of Sunvest Minerals Corp (CVE:SSS) traded up 28.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 296,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 202,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Sunvest Minerals Company Profile (CVE:SSS)

Sunvest Minerals Corp. explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. It primarily focuses on its interest in the McKinnon-Hawkins gold project covering an area of 5,824 hectares located in the Hawkins and Walls Townships, Sault Ste. Marie & Porcupine Mining Divisions, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Strike Diamond Corp.

