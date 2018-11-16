Superior Gold (SGI) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Superior Gold Inc (CVE:SGI) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from C$1.75 to C$1.60. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Superior Gold traded as low as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.70, with a volume of 418900 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.73.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SGI. M Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Superior Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Laurentian set a C$1.75 price objective on shares of Superior Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$43.40 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Superior Gold Inc will post 0.209999989500001 earnings per share for the current year.

Superior Gold Company Profile (CVE:SGI)

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold Mine that is located approximately 800km north east of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc December 2016.

