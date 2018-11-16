Superior Industries International Inc (SUP) CEO Donald J. Stebbins Purchases 31,249 Shares

Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) CEO Donald J. Stebbins purchased 31,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $249,992.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,838 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,704. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SUP stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.12. 379,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,010. Superior Industries International Inc has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $217.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.83.

Get Superior Industries International alerts:

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. Superior Industries International had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $347.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Superior Industries International Inc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Superior Industries International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUP. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 753.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 8,142 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on Superior Industries International from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Superior Industries International in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Superior Industries International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Superior Industries International from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Superior Industries International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/superior-industries-international-inc-sup-ceo-donald-j-stebbins-purchases-31249-shares.html.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Industries International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Industries International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.