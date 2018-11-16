Sutro Biopharma (STRO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $21.10 EPS

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($21.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($21.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.84 million for the quarter.

Sutro Biopharma stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,168. Sutro Biopharma has a 12 month low of $10.82 and a 12 month high of $15.90.

In other Sutro Biopharma news, major shareholder Merck & Co., Inc. purchased 666,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

STRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

