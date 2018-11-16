SVMK Inc (SVMK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.86.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SVMK. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on SVMK in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SVMK in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks began coverage on SVMK in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on SVMK in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on SVMK in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Get SVMK alerts:

Shares of SVMK traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.66. The company had a trading volume of 13,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,182. SVMK has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $65.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.93 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SVMK will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other SVMK news, Director Ryan Finley bought 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in SVMK during the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in SVMK during the third quarter worth approximately $321,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in SVMK during the third quarter worth approximately $321,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SVMK during the third quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in SVMK during the third quarter worth approximately $558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About SVMK

SurveyMonkey Inc develops online survey software to Fortune 100 companies, other businesses, academic institutions, organizations, and individuals worldwide. It offers SurveyMonkey that enables users to design and send professional surveys, and perform data analysis, as well as support various projects, teams, and organizations; SurveyMonkey CX, a Net Promoter Score (NPS) solution to collect, understand, and act on customer feedback; and Wufoo, which helps users to create contact forms, online surveys, and invitations.

See Also: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for SVMK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVMK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.