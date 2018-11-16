Swiss National Bank Sells 138,100 Shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,700,629 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 138,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $145,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Bridge Advisors purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at about $1,778,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 144.9% in the second quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 784,630 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $85,737,000 after acquiring an additional 464,290 shares during the period. Sensato Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at about $2,011,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NXPI. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $102.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $127.50 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Barclays began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.38.

Shares of NXPI opened at $84.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.22. NXP Semiconductors NV has a fifty-two week low of $69.72 and a fifty-two week high of $125.93.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

