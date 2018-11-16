Swiss National Bank Sells 72,600 Shares of Express Scripts Holding Co (ESRX)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Express Scripts Holding Co (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,793,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Express Scripts were worth $170,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abrams Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Express Scripts in the second quarter valued at about $204,846,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Express Scripts by 124.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,971,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Express Scripts by 117.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,626,000 after acquiring an additional 767,426 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Express Scripts in the second quarter valued at about $54,695,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Express Scripts by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,424,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,103,000 after acquiring an additional 538,578 shares during the last quarter. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mahon Thomas P. Mac sold 5,234 shares of Express Scripts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $520,783.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ESRX shares. BidaskClub downgraded Express Scripts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 21st. ValuEngine raised Express Scripts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Express Scripts in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Express Scripts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $96.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $101.00 target price on Express Scripts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Express Scripts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.73.

Express Scripts stock opened at $97.46 on Friday. Express Scripts Holding Co has a 52 week low of $60.29 and a 52 week high of $100.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $54.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.89.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.01. Express Scripts had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $25.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. Express Scripts’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Express Scripts Holding Co will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

About Express Scripts

Express Scripts Holding Company operates as a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in the United States and Canada. The company's PBM segment offers clinical solutions; and specialized pharmacy care, home delivery and specialty pharmacy, retail network pharmacy administration, benefit design consultation, drug utilization review, drug formulary management, public exchange, administration of group purchasing organization, and digital consumer health and drug information services.

