Switch (SWCH) Hits New 52-Week Low After Earnings Miss

Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $7.45 and last traded at $7.40, with a volume of 206919 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.26.

The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.84 million. Switch had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.0147 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd.

SWCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Switch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $14.00 target price on Switch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research cut Switch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas purchased 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.52 per share, with a total value of $253,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Intel Capital Corp sold 1,727,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total value of $18,968,553.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Switch by 53.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 383,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after buying an additional 133,601 shares during the period. Sylebra HK Co Ltd increased its position in Switch by 25.9% in the third quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 6,734,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,734,000 after buying an additional 1,387,046 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Switch by 97.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 28,398 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in Switch by 7.6% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,017,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,991,000 after buying an additional 71,705 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Switch by 82.1% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 13,055 shares during the period. 16.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Switch Company Profile (NYSE:SWCH)

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services to technology and digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers that conduct critical business on the Internet. The company develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia.

