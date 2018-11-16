Symrise (SY1) Given a €82.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SY1. Independent Research set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Commerzbank set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, equinet set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €74.09 ($86.15).

Shares of SY1 stock traded up €0.16 ($0.19) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €72.36 ($84.14). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,430 shares. Symrise has a 12-month low of €56.96 ($66.23) and a 12-month high of €73.48 ($85.44).

About Symrise

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

