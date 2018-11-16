Synlogic (SYBX) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) in a report published on Tuesday. HC Wainwright currently has a $20.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

“We calculate an enterprise value of $515M, comprised of $385M for SYNB1020 in UCD and hyperammonemia in cirrhotic liver disease and I/O portfolio. This yields a price objective of $20.00 per share, assuming 25.6M shares outstanding as of end-2Q19. Risks include, but are not limited to: (1) slower-than- anticipated lead optimization to generate viable candidates for clinical development; (2) negative results from proof-of-concept clinical trials; (3) slower-than-anticipated clinical testing; and (4) inability to achieve approval for clinical candidates.”,” HC Wainwright’s analyst wrote.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SYBX. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Synlogic to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price objective on Synlogic and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synlogic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.93.

SYBX stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.94. 5,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,830. The stock has a market cap of $195.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.62. Synlogic has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 1,912.74%. Research analysts anticipate that Synlogic will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul Francis Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $37,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $135,390 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the third quarter worth approximately $351,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the third quarter worth approximately $639,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with liver disease and hepatic encephalopathy, and urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

