SYNNEX Co. (SNX) Stake Boosted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 228.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 374.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 12,428 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. TheStreet cut shares of SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of SYNNEX to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $78.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.83. SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $72.83 and a 52 week high of $141.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 12th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 15.80%.

In other SYNNEX news, CEO Dennis Polk sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total value of $192,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,548,987.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $57,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,659,732.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 370,331 shares of company stock worth $29,495,099 and sold 8,609 shares worth $735,256. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in North and South America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center server and storage solutions; system components; software; networking/communications/security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

