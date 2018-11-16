Sypris Solutions (SYPR) versus Cognex (CGNX) Financial Comparison

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) and Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.8% of Sypris Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of Cognex shares are held by institutional investors. 50.9% of Sypris Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Cognex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Sypris Solutions has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cognex has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Cognex pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Sypris Solutions does not pay a dividend. Cognex pays out 12.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cognex has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sypris Solutions and Cognex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sypris Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Cognex 1 5 5 0 2.36

Cognex has a consensus price target of $51.01, suggesting a potential upside of 21.25%. Given Cognex’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cognex is more favorable than Sypris Solutions.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sypris Solutions and Cognex’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sypris Solutions $82.29 million 0.30 -$10.82 million N/A N/A Cognex $747.95 million 9.69 $177.17 million $1.45 29.01

Cognex has higher revenue and earnings than Sypris Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Sypris Solutions and Cognex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sypris Solutions -5.32% -37.02% -10.37% Cognex 18.52% 20.88% 17.82%

Summary

Cognex beats Sypris Solutions on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc. provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets. This segment produces drive train components, including axle shafts, transmission shafts, gear sets, steer axle forgings, and other components for automotive and truck manufacturers. It also provides value added operations for drive train assemblies; and manufactures energy-related products, such as pressurized closures, insulated joints, and other specialty products primarily for oil and gas pipelines and related energy markets. The Sypris Electronics segment offers electronic manufacturing services, including circuit card and full box build manufacturing, high reliability manufacturing, systems assembly and integration, design for manufacturability, and design to specification work for customers in the aerospace and defense electronics market. This segment provides circuit card assembly services for electronic sensors and systems, such as radar and targeting systems, tactical ground stations, navigation systems, weapons systems, and targeting and warning systems, as well as offers solutions for identity management, cryptographic key distribution, cyber analytics, and manufactured complex data storage systems. It also offers value added solutions, such as low-volume prototype assembly and high-volume turnkey manufacturing. In addition, the company provides engineering design and repair or inspection services. Sypris Solutions, Inc. sells engineered product lines under the Tube Turns brand name. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. The company offers machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process. Its products include VisionPro, a software suite that provides various vision tools for programming; displacement sensors with vision software for use in 3D application; In-Sight vision systems that perform various vision tasks, including part location, identification, measurement, assembly verification, and robotic guidance; In-Sight vision sensors; ID products, including DataMan barcode readers and barcode verifiers, as well as vision-enabled mobile terminals for industrial barcode reading applications; and barcode scanning software development kits. The company sells its products to customers in the consumer electronics and automotive industries, and semiconductor and electronics capital equipment markets through direct sales force, as well as through a network of distributors and integrators. Cognex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts.

