SYSCO (SYY) PT Lowered to $74.00 at Citigroup

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $78.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Tuesday. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

SYY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Pivotal Research reiterated a sell rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $67.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $67.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SYSCO has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.54.

SYSCO stock opened at $66.22 on Tuesday. SYSCO has a 1-year low of $54.25 and a 1-year high of $75.98. The company has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). SYSCO had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 68.81%. The business had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SYSCO will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 45.86%.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 1,013,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $76,116,179.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,735.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Tilghman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $343,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,687.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,955,664 shares of company stock valued at $296,325,762 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Blue Chip Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

