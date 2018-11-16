Systematic Financial Management LP Purchases 118,025 Shares of Dana Inc (DAN)

Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,649 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,025 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.31% of Dana worth $8,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Dana by 0.9% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,348,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,843,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Dana by 6.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 699,075 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,605,000 after buying an additional 39,606 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Dana by 19.2% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 183,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 29,579 shares during the period. Signition LP acquired a new position in Dana in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Dana by 10.7% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,404,004 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $119,563,000 after buying an additional 616,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAN opened at $14.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dana Inc has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $35.27.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 34.30% and a net margin of 2.79%. Dana’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dana Inc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Dana’s payout ratio is presently 15.87%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DAN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Dana in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on Dana from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Barclays raised Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Dana in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.80.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies, and Power Technologies.

