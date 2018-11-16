Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 113,217 Shares of Post Holdings Inc (POST)

Systematic Financial Management LP trimmed its position in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 61.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,217 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Post were worth $7,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Post by 1.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 285,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Post by 46.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of Post by 23.4% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 10,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Post by 43.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Post by 1.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 159,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of POST opened at $90.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.03. Post Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $70.66 and a twelve month high of $101.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.13). Post had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Post Holdings Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on POST. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Post in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $111.00 target price on shares of Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells ready-to-eat cereal and hot cereal, egg, refrigerated potato, cheese and other dairy case, and pasta products; and markets and distributes ready-to-drink beverages, bars, powders and other nutritional supplements.

