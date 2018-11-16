Tableau Software Inc (DATA) Insider Sells $32,490,000.00 in Stock

Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) insider Chris Stolte sold 285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $32,490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 288,536 shares in the company, valued at $32,893,104. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Chris Stolte also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 13th, Chris Stolte sold 380,000 shares of Tableau Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $43,061,600.00.

On Monday, August 27th, Chris Stolte sold 95,000 shares of Tableau Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total transaction of $10,132,700.00.

Shares of NYSE:DATA opened at $117.75 on Friday. Tableau Software Inc has a 12-month low of $68.37 and a 12-month high of $125.50. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The software company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.15). Tableau Software had a negative return on equity of 25.49% and a negative net margin of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $239.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tableau Software Inc will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DATA. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tableau Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tableau Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tableau Software by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,816 shares of the software company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tableau Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Tableau Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tableau Software in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Tableau Software from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tableau Software from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Tableau Software from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Tableau Software from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tableau Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.27.

Tableau Software Company Profile

Tableau Software, Inc provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, an analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to enhance the dissemination of information in an organization and promote decision-making.

