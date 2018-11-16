Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,197,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,020 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. comprises approximately 0.7% of Sei Investments Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $185,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the third quarter worth $114,000. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the third quarter worth $115,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the third quarter worth $124,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the third quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the second quarter worth $120,000. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSM opened at $37.09 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $46.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $193.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 34.38%. The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Nomura upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

