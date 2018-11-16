Talanx (TLX) PT Set at €38.00 by HSBC

Talanx (ETR:TLX) received a €38.00 ($44.19) price target from HSBC in a report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Commerzbank set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on shares of Talanx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. equinet set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on shares of Talanx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.50 ($45.93) price objective on shares of Talanx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Warburg Research set a €35.30 ($41.05) price objective on shares of Talanx and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on shares of Talanx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Talanx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €36.72 ($42.69).

ETR:TLX opened at €32.60 ($37.91) on Wednesday. Talanx has a 52 week low of €30.66 ($35.65) and a 52 week high of €37.32 ($43.40).

About Talanx

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

