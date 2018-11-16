Tatton Asset Management PLC (TAM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.80

Tatton Asset Management PLC (LON:TAM) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share on Friday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Tatton Asset Management stock opened at GBX 240 ($3.14) on Friday. Tatton Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of GBX 170 ($2.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 250 ($3.27).

Tatton Asset Management Company Profile

Tatton Asset Management plc provides fund management, regulatory and compliance, business consulting, and mortgage services to the independent financial adviser market. It operates through three segments: Tatton, Paradigm Partners, and Paradigm Mortgage Services. The company is based in Wilmslow, the United Kingdom.

