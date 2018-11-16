TCG BDC (CGBD) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have $18.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TCG BDC, Inc. is an externally managed specialty finance company. It focused on providing flexible financing solutions to middle market companies primarily located in the United States. TCG BDC, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on TCG BDC from $17.75 to $15.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised TCG BDC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of TCG BDC in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ:CGBD traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.46. 147,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,844. TCG BDC has a one year low of $15.27 and a one year high of $20.30. The stock has a market cap of $991.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. TCG BDC had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 33.51%. The firm had revenue of $51.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TCG BDC will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.57%. TCG BDC’s payout ratio is 85.06%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TCG BDC by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 6,499 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in TCG BDC by 1.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 446,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,601,000 after buying an additional 7,383 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in TCG BDC by 13.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 64,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 7,791 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in TCG BDC in the second quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC acquired a new position in TCG BDC in the second quarter worth approximately $173,000. 20.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

