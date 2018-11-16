TD Ameritrade (AMTD) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $65.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $61.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.66.

NASDAQ:AMTD opened at $52.61 on Wednesday. TD Ameritrade has a 12-month low of $48.03 and a 12-month high of $63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.23.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TD Ameritrade will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peter J. Desilva purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.73 per share, with a total value of $283,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,520. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TD Ameritrade during the third quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 292.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 940,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,670,000 after purchasing an additional 700,781 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 284.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 258.4% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 63,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 46,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 143.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 289,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,301,000 after purchasing an additional 170,856 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors, traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. Its products and services include tdameritrade.com, a Web platform for self-directed retail investors; Trade Architect, a Web-based platform for investors and traders to identify opportunities and stay informed; thinkorswim, a desktop platform for traders; and TD Ameritrade Mobile, which allows on-the-go investors and traders to trade and monitor accounts.

