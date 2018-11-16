TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (AMTD) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 1,273.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 355,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 330,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $18,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in TD Ameritrade by 3.4% in the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 289,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,302,000 after purchasing an additional 9,623 shares during the period. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 50.6% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 5.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 807,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,888,000 after acquiring an additional 42,834 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 10.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,448,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,037,000 after acquiring an additional 405,024 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 255.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Get TD Ameritrade alerts:

In other TD Ameritrade news, EVP Peter J. Desilva bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.73 per share, for a total transaction of $283,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMTD shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. BidaskClub raised TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.50 price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTD opened at $52.61 on Friday. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $48.03 and a twelve month high of $63.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 5th. This is a positive change from TD Ameritrade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.93%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (AMTD) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/td-ameritrade-holding-corp-amtd-shares-bought-by-robeco-institutional-asset-management-b-v.html.

About TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors, traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. Its products and services include tdameritrade.com, a Web platform for self-directed retail investors; Trade Architect, a Web-based platform for investors and traders to identify opportunities and stay informed; thinkorswim, a desktop platform for traders; and TD Ameritrade Mobile, which allows on-the-go investors and traders to trade and monitor accounts.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD).

Receive News & Ratings for TD Ameritrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD Ameritrade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.