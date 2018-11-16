TD Securities Cuts Rocky Mountain Dealerships (RME) Price Target to C$12.00

Rocky Mountain Dealerships (TSE:RME) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a research report released on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a C$11.00 target price on shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships in a report on Monday, October 29th. National Bank Financial cut Rocky Mountain Dealerships from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Laurentian set a C$14.00 target price on Rocky Mountain Dealerships in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Rocky Mountain Dealerships from C$14.50 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$12.25.

Shares of RME stock opened at C$9.26 on Monday. Rocky Mountain Dealerships has a twelve month low of C$9.10 and a twelve month high of C$14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.69, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Rocky Mountain Dealerships (TSE:RME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$233.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$268.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Rocky Mountain Dealerships will post 1.19000003730811 EPS for the current year.

About Rocky Mountain Dealerships

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells, leases, and provides support services for new and used agriculture and industrial equipment primarily in Canada and the United States. The company primarily provides utility tractors, harvesters, sprayers, articulated 4WD tractors, skid steer loaders, excavators, wheel loaders, and equipment for maintaining barns and feedlots.

