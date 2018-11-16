TDK (TTDKY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TDK from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 19th.

OTCMKTS TTDKY opened at $79.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.50. TDK has a 12-month low of $77.07 and a 12-month high of $114.00.

TDK Company Profile

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products, and Other segments. The Passive Components segment provides ceramic capacitors, aluminum electrolytic capacitors, film capacitors, high-frequency components, piezoelectric materials, circuit protection components, and sensors, as well as inductive devices, such as coils, ferrite cores, and transformers.

