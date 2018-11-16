Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $20.36 Million Position in ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,104,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 283,381 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $20,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $1,115,000. NF Trinity Capital Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. NF Trinity Capital Hong Kong Ltd now owns 535,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,872,000 after purchasing an additional 284,622 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 176.9% during the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 72,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 46,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 46,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ON. BidaskClub downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $31.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $18.50 to $14.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on ON Semiconductor in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

Shares of ON opened at $18.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.00. ON Semiconductor Corp has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $27.10.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 17.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 20.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP William Hall sold 25,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $489,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 415,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,132,989.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,172 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $68,705.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,909.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,280 shares of company stock valued at $742,854. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $20.36 Million Position in ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/teachers-retirement-system-of-the-state-of-kentucky-has-20-36-million-position-in-on-semiconductor-corp-on.html.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Image Sensor Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.