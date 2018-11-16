Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 15,750 Shares of ConocoPhillips (COP)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,348 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 15,750 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $32,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 139.4% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 541.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $78.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.42.

In other news, insider Don E. Jr. Wallette sold 59,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $4,271,377.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,047 shares in the company, valued at $5,968,587.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Glenda Mae Schwarz sold 18,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $1,343,454.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,903.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 288,378 shares of company stock worth $20,769,145. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $65.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.36 billion, a PE ratio of 108.68, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $48.97 and a 52-week high of $80.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.99.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The energy producer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.48 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 14.62%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 15th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 12th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 203.33%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

