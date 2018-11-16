TECSYS (TCS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.55

Shares of TECSYS Inc. (TSE:TCS) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$13.55 and last traded at C$13.55, with a volume of 3453 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.06.

Separately, Cormark lowered their target price on TECSYS from C$18.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

TECSYS Company Profile (TSE:TCS)

TECSYS Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software for distribution, warehousing, transportation logistics, and point-of-use in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers EliteSeries, an enterprise supply chain platform comprising warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and analytics solutions; and EliteSeries Warehouse Management Systems for IBM System i that is designed to manage various activities in the warehouse, such as receiving, putaway, cross docking, replenishment, order planning, load building, pallet building, picking, packing, kitting, shipping, cycle counting, returns management, quality control, freight management, labour management, and warehouse planning.

