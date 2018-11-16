Teekay Lng Partners (TGP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.18), Morningstar.com reports. Teekay Lng Partners had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $115.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.21 million.

Shares of TGP stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.00. 18,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,780. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.33. Teekay Lng Partners has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $21.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. Teekay Lng Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.00%.

TGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Teekay Lng Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGP. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 805.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 609,180 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,173,000 after buying an additional 541,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,510,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,351,479 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,970,000 after buying an additional 97,786 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 394.7% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 84,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 67,500 shares during the period. 34.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teekay Lng Partners

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Liquefied Gas and Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

