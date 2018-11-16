Tejon Ranch (TRC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $18.25

Shares of Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.25 and last traded at $18.26, with a volume of 908 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.73.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Tejon Ranch from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Tejon Ranch from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 7.50. The firm has a market cap of $486.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,684 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,293 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

About Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC)

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

