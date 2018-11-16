TEKcoin Hits Market Cap of $78,613.00 (TEK)

TEKcoin (CURRENCY:TEK) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. In the last seven days, TEKcoin has traded down 33.3% against the US dollar. One TEKcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. TEKcoin has a market cap of $78,613.00 and approximately $32.00 worth of TEKcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TEKcoin Profile

TEKcoin (CRYPTO:TEK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2013. TEKcoin’s total supply is 1,414,054,562 coins. TEKcoin’s official Twitter account is @TEKcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TEKcoin is tekcoin.org.

Buying and Selling TEKcoin

TEKcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEKcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TEKcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TEKcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

