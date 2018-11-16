Telecom Italia SpA (TI) Receives $10.53 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Telecom Italia SpA (NYSE:TI) have earned an average rating of “Sell” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.53.

A number of research firms recently commented on TI. TheStreet cut Telecom Italia from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telecom Italia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Barclays cut Telecom Italia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Telecom Italia from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Telecom Italia stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.98. 3,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,956. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.76. Telecom Italia has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $11.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TI. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Telecom Italia in the second quarter worth about $1,498,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Telecom Italia by 31.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 573,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,441,000 after buying an additional 138,789 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in Telecom Italia by 123.6% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 139,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 76,933 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Telecom Italia in the third quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Telecom Italia in the second quarter worth about $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Telecom Italia Company Profile

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Europe, the Mediterranean Basin, and South America. It offers landline and mobile telecommunications, voice, messaging, data, Internet, and broadband services for consumers, as well as for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, public sector clients, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

