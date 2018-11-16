Telkonet (TKOI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Telkonet (OTCMKTS:TKOI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter. Telkonet had a negative return on equity of 38.56% and a negative net margin of 27.88%.

Shares of TKOI stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. Telkonet has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $0.18.

Telkonet Company Profile

Telkonet, Inc provides EcoSmart platform of intelligent automation solutions in support of the Internet of Things in the United States. Its EcoSmart platform provides savings, management reporting, analytics, and virtual engineering of a customer's portfolio and/or property's room-by-room energy consumption.

