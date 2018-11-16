Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (TEI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.52

Shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TEI) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.52 and last traded at $9.52, with a volume of 2217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.58.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 215,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $2,215,031.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 411,013 shares of company stock valued at $4,194,496.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 178.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 10,353 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,034,000. Doliver Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors LP now owns 60,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 30,517 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 469,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 78,790 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:TEI)

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

