Tesla Inc (TSLA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the forty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $326.46.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity set a $316.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI set a $301.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th.

Shares of TSLA traded up $5.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $354.31. 7,200,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,795,734. The stock has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a PE ratio of -30.86 and a beta of 0.48. Tesla has a 1-year low of $244.59 and a 1-year high of $387.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $4.67. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 34.27% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.44, for a total transaction of $5,226,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $573,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,963,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,875 shares of company stock valued at $6,444,610 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 156.0% during the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 512 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. 61.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The firm operates through Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage segments.

