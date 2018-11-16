Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA) is Factorial Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Factorial Partners LLC reduced its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 149,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries accounts for 2.8% of Factorial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 315,000.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 989,900.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,899 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Deborah A. Griffin sold 2,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $56,334.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,334.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Daniell sold 2,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total value of $58,940.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,940.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,531 shares of company stock worth $152,749. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TEVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

Shares of TEVA opened at $22.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $25.96. The company has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.77.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 21.83% and a negative net margin of 54.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

