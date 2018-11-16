Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 133,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,230 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $14,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.4% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 107,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,417 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 105.0% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 129,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,282,000 after purchasing an additional 66,344 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 50.3% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 157,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,359,000 after purchasing an additional 52,724 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 153,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,870,000 after purchasing an additional 8,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 483,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $97.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $87.90 and a 12-month high of $120.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 29.62%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 20th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 11.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.96%.

In related news, Director Martin S. Craighead bought 10,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.70 per share, with a total value of $999,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kyle M. Flessner sold 16,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $1,512,272.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,067,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on Texas Instruments and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.11.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/texas-instruments-incorporated-txn-shares-sold-by-hartford-investment-management-co.html.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.