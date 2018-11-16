TG Therapeutics (TGTX) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) in a research note released on Monday morning. HC Wainwright currently has a $20.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

“We are lowering our price target to $20, from $21, due to higher share count assumptions. Our $20 price target is based on the net present value of our revenue forecast through 2026, applying a 45% probability of success (POS) for ublituximab in CLL, a 45% POS for umbralisib in 25% POS for both ublituximab and umbralisib in NHL. We use a 4x price/sales multiple for these products, an early stage pipeline value of $2.84/share, and fully diluted net cash of $0.75/ share to arrive at our price target. Our P/S multiple of 4x is in-line with TG’s peers that range between 2-5x.”,” HC Wainwright’s analyst wrote.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James downgraded TG Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. BidaskClub downgraded TG Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised TG Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $27.00 price objective on TG Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TG Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.50.

TGTX opened at $5.37 on Monday. TG Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $17.35. The stock has a market cap of $443.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.77.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.12. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 185.20% and a negative net margin of 99,001.33%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGTX. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Nexthera Capital LP raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 264.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nexthera Capital LP now owns 445,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 322,800 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LP raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LP now owns 753,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 283,910 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,974,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 304,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 19,957 shares during the last quarter. 47.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

