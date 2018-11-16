The Mission Marketing Group (TMMG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of The Mission Marketing Group (LON:TMMG) in a report issued on Monday morning.

TMMG stock opened at GBX 57 ($0.74) on Monday. The Mission Marketing Group has a 12 month low of GBX 37.10 ($0.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 52 ($0.68).

Get The Mission Marketing Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st.

In other The Mission Marketing Group news, insider Andrew Nash bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 57 ($0.74) per share, with a total value of £28,500 ($37,240.30).

About The Mission Marketing Group

The Mission Marketing Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, Asia, and the United States. The company operates through Branding, Advertising & Digital, Media, Events and Learning, Public Relations, and Central segments. It offers marketing communications services for the technology and medical sector; advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services; and public relations services in the areas of science, engineering, and technology.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for The Mission Marketing Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mission Marketing Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.