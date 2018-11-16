The Western Union Company (WU) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 78.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,627 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 20,234 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Western Union during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000.

Get The Western Union alerts:

In related news, EVP Sheri Rhodes sold 2,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $41,368.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,760.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WU opened at $18.76 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $22.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.01.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 194.60% and a negative net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on The Western Union in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered The Western Union from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The Western Union presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

WARNING: “The Western Union Company (WU) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/the-western-union-company-wu-shares-sold-by-strs-ohio.html.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Featured Article: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.