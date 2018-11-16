TherapeuticsMD Inc (TXMD) Insider John C.K. Iv Milligan Sells 258,000 Shares

TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) insider John C.K. Iv Milligan sold 258,000 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $1,264,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,601,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,846,953.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

John C.K. Iv Milligan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 24th, John C.K. Iv Milligan sold 250,000 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total transaction of $1,337,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 10th, John C.K. Iv Milligan sold 250,000 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $1,462,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 26th, John C.K. Iv Milligan sold 125,000 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $847,500.00.

On Tuesday, September 11th, John C.K. Iv Milligan sold 250,000 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $1,525,000.00.

Shares of TXMD traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,219,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,624,707. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.23. TherapeuticsMD Inc has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $7.66.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 million. TherapeuticsMD had a negative net margin of 757.59% and a negative return on equity of 102.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD Inc will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $14.00 target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $27.00 price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,045 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,049,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,987 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,419,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,336,000 after acquiring an additional 242,995 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,864,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,792,000 after acquiring an additional 606,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,086,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,021,000 after acquiring an additional 81,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company. Its pipeline of hormone therapy drug candidates include TX-001HR, a combination of estradiol and progesterone drug candidate under clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms due to menopause; TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil; and TX-004HR, an applicator-free vaginal estradiol softgel drug candidate for the treatment of moderate to severe dyspareunia, a symptom of vulvar and vaginal atrophy in post-menopausal women with vaginal linings that do not receive enough estrogen.

