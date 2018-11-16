Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,284,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 44,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $313,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 92.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 303,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,978,000 after buying an additional 145,619 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6,260.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 13,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 12,834 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 43.0% during the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 465.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 53,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,157,000 after acquiring an additional 44,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $237.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.51 and a 12-month high of $249.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.07. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, September 7th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.17%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 125,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.50, for a total value of $31,066,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on TMO. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $256.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Leerink Swann increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $239.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

