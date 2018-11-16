TheStreet Lowers Goldcorp (GG) to D+

TheStreet lowered shares of Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Goldcorp in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Goldcorp in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Goldcorp in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldcorp has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.58.

Shares of Goldcorp stock opened at $9.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Goldcorp has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $15.55. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.09.

Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.46 million. Goldcorp had a return on equity of 0.97% and a net margin of 2.47%. Research analysts forecast that Goldcorp will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GG. Ruffer LLP grew its position in Goldcorp by 73.2% during the third quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 14,857,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,473,000 after buying an additional 6,277,498 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Goldcorp by 34.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,506,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,091,000 after buying an additional 4,198,072 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Goldcorp by 52.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,621,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,142,000 after buying an additional 3,308,355 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Goldcorp by 15.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,928,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,986,000 after buying an additional 2,036,742 shares during the period. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Goldcorp by 15.8% during the third quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 10,034,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,354,000 after buying an additional 1,371,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Goldcorp Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. The company's principal producing mining properties include the Éléonore, Musselwhite, Porcupine, and Red Lake mines in Canada; the Peñasquito mine in Mexico; the Cerro Negro mine in Argentina; and the Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic.

