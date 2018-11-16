TheStreet (TST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

TheStreet (NASDAQ:TST) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TheStreet had a net margin of 50.81% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 million.

Shares of TheStreet stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. TheStreet has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $89.28 million, a P/E ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.53.

In related news, major shareholder Jay C. Hoag sold 1,755,000 shares of TheStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $3,510,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in TheStreet by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,926,257 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,379,000 after acquiring an additional 131,258 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in TheStreet by 5.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,825,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 154,000 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TheStreet by 19.1% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management LLC now owns 1,752,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 281,122 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TheStreet by 6.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,382,614 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 83,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ativo Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TheStreet by 530.2% during the third quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 500,153 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 420,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TheStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 21st.

About TheStreet

TheStreet, Inc, a financial news and information provider, provides business to business (B2B) and business to consumer (B2C) content and products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: TheDeal/BoardEx, RateWatch, and Business to Consumer. Its B2B products include The Deal, a digital subscription model that delivers coverage primarily to institutional investors on changes in corporate control comprising merges and acquisitions, private equity, corporate activism, and restructuring; and BoardEx, an institutional relationship capital management database and platform, which holds profiles of approximately 1 million business leaders.

