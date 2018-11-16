Thomas Cook Group (TCG) Given New GBX 108 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Thomas Cook Group (LON:TCG) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 108 ($1.41) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the travel company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on TCG. Numis Securities raised shares of Thomas Cook Group to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 159 ($2.08) to GBX 154 ($2.01) in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) target price on shares of Thomas Cook Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Shore Capital lowered shares of Thomas Cook Group to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Thomas Cook Group from GBX 115 ($1.50) to GBX 66 ($0.86) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Thomas Cook Group to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 65 ($0.85) in a research note on Monday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thomas Cook Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 110.30 ($1.44).

Get Thomas Cook Group alerts:

Shares of LON:TCG traded down GBX 5.06 ($0.07) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 46.84 ($0.61). The company had a trading volume of 6,361,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,480,000. Thomas Cook Group has a twelve month low of GBX 83.25 ($1.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 132.20 ($1.73).

In other Thomas Cook Group news, insider Frank Meysman bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 60 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of £60,000 ($78,400.63).

About Thomas Cook Group

Thomas Cook Group plc provides leisure travel services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Northern Europe, and Germany. The company operates through Group Tour Operator and Group Airline segments. It owns, manages, or franchises 190 own-brand hotels in 16 countries under the Casa Cook, Sunwing, Sunprime, Sunconnect, Sentido, Smartline, and Aldiana brands, as well as partner hotels.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Thomas Cook Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomas Cook Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.