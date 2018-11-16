Thomas R. Bates, Jr. Buys 20,000 Shares of Independence Contract Drilling Inc (ICD) Stock

Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) Director Thomas R. Bates, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $68,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,018.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
ICD stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.60. 3,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,542. The company has a market cap of $123.55 million, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 2.60. Independence Contract Drilling Inc has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $5.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $28.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.80 million. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 16.35% and a negative return on equity of 6.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Independence Contract Drilling Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 9.0% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,176,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,966,000 after purchasing an additional 180,299 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,807,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,929,000 after purchasing an additional 114,187 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 18.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,336,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,603,000 after purchasing an additional 206,028 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 322,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 27,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Independence Contract Drilling during the third quarter worth approximately $1,483,000. 75.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ICD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Independence Contract Drilling and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Independence Contract Drilling in a research note on Friday, August 17th. B. Riley set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Independence Contract Drilling and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Independence Contract Drilling has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.20.
About Independence Contract Drilling
Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin.
See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock
Receive News & Ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Contract Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.