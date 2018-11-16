Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Buys 226,007 Shares of Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 90,402.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,257 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,007 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.07% of Baidu worth $51,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Baidu by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in Baidu by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 790,768 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $180,827,000 after purchasing an additional 51,659 shares in the last quarter. NF Trinity Capital Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Baidu by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. NF Trinity Capital Hong Kong Ltd now owns 113,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,041,000 after purchasing an additional 43,718 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Baidu by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 199,664 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,659,000 after purchasing an additional 107,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Baidu by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $188.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.61. Baidu Inc has a 52 week low of $177.80 and a 52 week high of $284.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $246.00 target price on Baidu and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. BidaskClub cut Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Nomura lowered their target price on Baidu from $283.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.86.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through mobile browsers; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline to meet their personal interests reflected in their past online behaviors, such as search and browsing, and their demographics; and Bear Paw Account that enables verified brands and businesses to aggregate their content from Websites, wapsites, and open-platform apps.

