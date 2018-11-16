Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Buys 372,600 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (FL)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 35.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,423,822 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 372,600 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 1.24% of Foot Locker worth $72,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FL. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,034,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,909,051 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $148,303,000 after buying an additional 1,025,218 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,937,520 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $98,775,000 after buying an additional 785,683 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 24,267.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 629,642 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 627,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on FL shares. Pivotal Research set a $64.00 price target on Foot Locker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity set a $63.00 price target on Foot Locker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. ValuEngine lowered Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Foot Locker from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

NYSE FL opened at $51.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.84. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $59.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 24th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 3.88%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 19th were paid a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 18th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.58%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Buys 372,600 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (FL)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/thompson-siegel-walmsley-llc-buys-372600-shares-of-foot-locker-inc-fl.html.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.